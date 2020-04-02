Lewis County now has 3 coronavirus cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health reported Wednesday night that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, officials said 96 people had been tested.
Seventy-two of those tests came back negative and health officials were awaiting the results of 22 more.
Officials on Sunday said the county's first 2 confirmed cases are elderly people who were at a social event within 14 days of the onset of their symptoms.
The two people were placed in isolation at Lewis County General Hospital over the weekend. Health officials had no information on the conditions of the two patients.
