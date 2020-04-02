Local realtors excited, but cautious as they get back to work

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - About 500 licensed realtors across the north country will once again be able to show homes and rental properties. They couldn't for a couple of weeks due to COVID-19, but now the job is considered essential.
“We are excited, but we are proceeding with caution. We want our agents to be safe and we want our buyers and sellers to be safe so we need to do it responsibly,” said Tania Sterling, broker/owner, TLC Real Estate.
Realtors will still have to follow social distancing along with some other rules, but getting back to work is a relief..
"We don't get paid unless a home sells. We have to keep showing and properties and working with sellers and buyers to get the job done," said Sterling.
"Because they are commission based only, this is their livelihood. Real estate itself is a big driver of the U.S. economy," said Lance Evans, executive officer, Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.
Being able to show homes once again is helping those looking for homes, selling homes and landlords.
“With property management, we have gotten calls from people who have just redeployed and are homeless and really need a home. We do have vacancies and with those vacancies we have homeowners who are paying a mortgage and don’t have money coming in so this is going to help them out tremendously as well,” said Marsha Gibbons, broker/owner TLC Real Estate.
Home inspections and residential appraisals are also able to happen once again.
