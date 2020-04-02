Man allegedly enters window, steals meds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of breaking into a home through a window and stealing prescription medications.
State police say 51 year old Thomas Riley was charged over the weekend with second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Troopers say the home he entered belonged to an acquaintance. Stolen were two bottles of prescription meds.
He was arraigned via teleconference with Brownville town court and was released on his own recognizance.
