WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The late Pat Caramanna was a great guy who made his mark in education including stints as superintendent at both Sackets Harbor and Lyme, along with being a part of the BOCES administration.
The Adams resident passed away in 2016.
In this edition of Mel's Sports History, Pat Caramanna was also a part of something else, the 1959 Syracuse national championship football team that also included Heisman trophy winner Ernie Davis.
Mel interviewed Caramanna in 2009, on the 50th anniversary of that team.
You can watch that interview in the video.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.