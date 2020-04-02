Missing Theater? See Great Shows at Home!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Missing Theater? – Here are some places to stream musicals and plays
National Theatre- from London
Starting tonight (today) National Theater Live is offering free streaming of some of its best recent productions.
Today, April 2 at 7 pm London time (2 pm here) it is James Corden in his Tony Award winning role in One Man, Two Guvnors, upcoming shows include: Twelfth Night, Treasure Island and Jane Eyre- and once streamed, shows are available for a short period of time to watch again.
Of course you can subscribe and have access to many more productions.
All Arts is offering six full length performances for free, one of the being the revival of Present Laughter for which the incomparable Kevin Kline won a Tony award for best actor. I saw it on Broadway and loved it.
Broadway HD – is a premium (pay) service offering incredible content for hundreds of shows, classic and modern. They offer a great seven day free trial; given the present circumstances of stay home mandates you should be able to watch several before he trial is up-who knows you may want to subscribe and keep watching.
Playbill as offered two recent articles about where to stream lots of stuff: from Rent, to Songebob Squarepants. They have been kind enough to tell us what platform these productions are available on, they range wildly from PBS Passport, to Amazon, to HBO, to Netflix.
If you know of any other services, theaters, platforms offering a theater experience at home, please e-mail me at Cthornton@wwnytv.net and I will add them to the list.
