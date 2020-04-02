No new coronavirus cases in Lewis County since Wednesday night

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday morning’s confirmed COVID-19 numbers are out from Lewis County.
There’s no change from when Public Health officials reported Wednesday night that a third person had tested positive for the coronavirus. The tally was two Wednesday morning.
The first two – elderly people who had been at a social gathering – were announced Saturday and have been in isolation.
Officials report that the third is also in isolation.
As of Thursday morning, 108 people were tested in Lewis County. Seventy-seven of those tests came back negative and the other 28 are still pending.
Thirty-six people are under quarantine.
