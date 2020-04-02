NY’s unemployment claims number may actually be much worse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nearly 370,000 people in New York filed new unemployment claims last week. It may be an astonishing number, but it may not paint a true picture.
Kaitlynn Morse of Gouverneur is just one of so many people making hundreds of calls a day, waiting on the line for hours, or not getting through at all to complete their unemployment claims.
"I hit call right at 8 o'clock and the call wouldn't even go through," she said. "It's basically fire bomb, call the center and hope to God you're one of the lucky people who can slip through that narrow window when one of the associates is off the phone to pick up the next phone call."
In recent weeks, the state's unemployment insurance filing system has faced an unprecedented increase in volume — including a 16,000 percent increase in phone calls and a nearly 900 percent increase in web traffic, compared to a typical week.
"There were 2.4 million phone attempts, so you can see where people are having frustration," said Cheryl Mayforth, director of The WorkPlace.
The latest numbers, nearly 370,000 people filing a claim, may not paint a true picture.
"I think it is low because we know just from the volume of calls that we are getting at the office that people are still having issues getting through. The DOL knows that there's issues. They've been adding staff, taking staff from other departments so that they try to handle the phone volume," said Mayforth.
Thursday's jobless claims number doesn't include Michael Honey Jr. of Lowville.
He was laid off from working at Whetstone Gulf State Park. He says he has been trying for 2 weeks to file a claim with no success.
"Well, I feel sorry for the families who are out there trying to call this and they ain't getting no answers. They are having the same problems I am," he said.
"It's frustrating to get all the way through that and then be like, nope, sorry, you're not one of the lucky ones," said Morse.
So what should people do? For now, officials say try off hours, and keep calling.
