Q&A: How to get aid for a small business hit by coronavirus crisis

They can be, if they're used to retain or hire workers. Starting Friday, the Small Business Administration is guaranteeing $349 billion in potentially forgivable loans under the rescue package. A business with up to 500 employees, including owners who work solo and freelancers, can borrow up to $10 million to be repaid over two years at an annual rate of 0.5%. The money that's used to pay salaries can be forgiven, and a portion of money used for rent, mortgage interest and/or utilities can be at least partially forgiven. Payments are deferred for six months.