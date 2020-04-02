Real estate sales now deemed essential, organization says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some real estate activities can resume.
The New York State Association of Realtors announced Wednesday that the Cuomo administration has decided that in-person real estate showings are an essential service.
“The Empire State Development agency clarified that residential and commercial showings along with back office real estate work, appraisal services and home inspections are essential real estate functions effective immediately,” the NSYAR says on its website.
In-person open houses are still not allowed and people must maintain six feet between them during in-person showings.
“While our industry is one that relies on personal contact to best serve our clients, during this crisis, we will all need to adjust our approach,” the organization’s website says. “For example, you must limit person-to-person contact and observe the six-foot separation guidance.”
“Our industry has been given a great responsibility in this time of crisis to help meet the needs of New York’s residential and commercial property buyers and owners, and the overall welfare of the local and state economy,” NYSAR president Jennifer Stevenson said. “But our priority must be to the safety of our customers, clients and indeed for ourselves, as we all continue to practice socially responsible distancing that is helping to flatten the curve during this national health crisis."
