Saying thank you to those who help!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We received a few pictures from Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown, where there’s a project going on called ‘Hope for Heroes.’
It’s dedicated to those who are helping the sick and stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, at Watertown’s Meadowbrook Apartments, a students created a colorful sidewalk with words like “hope” and “thank you.”
Students there are thanking Watertown City School District employees and volunteers, who are delivering lunches to them daily.
