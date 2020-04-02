MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sean P. Smith, 57, of Massena, left this world on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with his wife, brother and Dad by his side at Massena Hospital.
Sean is survived by his wife Anne, and his four daughters Mackenzie, Delaney, Emily (her spouse Dusten) and Meghan, his parents Pat and Patty Smith, sister Tracy (spouse Pat), brother Kevin (spouse Michele), brother Morgan (spouse Sarah), many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and beloved cousins. His daughter Delaney is expecting his first grandchild in July.
Sean attended St. Joseph's elementary and graduated from Massena Central in 1982, where he was a member of the wrestling team and was an avid weight lifter. After high school, he wanted to serve his country and enlisted in the US Navy, was stationed in San Diego, served aboard the U.S.S. Ranger where he became an Auxiliary Top Watch in the Engineering Department, and later, a Shellback. He was honorably discharged in 1985 and then completed HVAC School in Connecticut in 1987. His time in the Navy was adventurous, we would outline some stories, however those should be saved for a more mature audience. Sean then worked for Carrier in Syracuse before returning to his hometown to be near his family and friends. He began his 30 year career with the Massena Village Department of Public Works. He married Lynette (Garcia) July 20th, 1991. They were blessed with two daughters who were the apple of his eye. Sean was a devoted and doting Dad. He passed on his love of music, his humor and his uncanny ability to help his girls hide bad report cards from their Mom. The girls loved spending their Thursdays getting McDonalds and Saturday morning drives. While the marriage did end in divorce, Sean and Lynette remained close friends and partners in parenting their children.
Those who knew Sean will remember he was generous to a fault and he found joy in making others happy. As a brother, Sean and Kevin were best friends, from toddlers until the day he passed, no matter what pickle the other got in. They would squabble and fight (sorry Mom and Dad) make up, trade and barter their toys, and if one got in trouble they both suffered the consequences together because neither would ever rat out the other. Sean was always committed to being there for his brothers and sister and was the true essence of a big brother to them. As the eldest child, he was the pride of his parents. The DPW was his second family; honorable mention to Mike Romeo for helping him live the movie "Men At Work". They were a comedic duo. We must also mention Steve (Frenchie) Mailhot for being Sean's mentor, brother from another mother and confidant. He started dating one of his several childhood crushes, Anne, in early 2010 and they later married in June of 2014. In his role as a bonus dad he spoiled Emily and Meghan with Thursday tacos, BJ- size bags of peanut M&M's and endless casserole dinners - always ready when Anne got home from work. For some, the dynamic between ex and current wife can be tenuous; Sean fostered a friendship between Lynette and Anne which continues to this day.
Sean was like an old crow, he collected anything shiny, down to his DVD collection that would rival any Block Buster. He had an affinity for Hellman's mayonnaise, milk, diecast cars, cats, and one dog, Chico Rodriguez. He loved guns, motorcycles, Elvis and Meghan Trainor. He was a proud Irishman, and the life of every party. His friends from the class of 1982 knew him as Smitty the Irish Lover. Despite the connotation, he had the utmost respect for women. He was an honorable man and would choose to do the right even when no one was looking.
We recognize that this obituary is long; it is difficult to sum up this incredible man’s life and personality in just a few short paragraphs. Due to current restrictions with public gatherings we are unable to organize a formal public sendoff at this time; this is our way of honoring him and the impact he had on so many. A private service will be held with the family. We understand that others may want to participate and to facilitate this we are setting up a Zoom video conference so that friends and family are able to participate from afar. The zoom link will be active starting at 12:55 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 EST. Please visit Phillips Memorial Home website for directions to the website and a direct link. https://us04webzoom.us/j/816211505 or using meeting ID 816-211-505. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
