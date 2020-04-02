Sean P. Smith, 57, of Massena

Those who knew Sean will remember he was generous to a fault and he found joy in making others happy. As a brother, Sean and Kevin were best friends, from toddlers until the day he passed, no matter what pickle the other got in. They would squabble and fight (sorry Mom and Dad) make up, trade and barter their toys, and if one got in trouble they both suffered the consequences together because neither would ever rat out the other. Sean was always committed to being there for his brothers and sister and was the true essence of a big brother to them. As the eldest child, he was the pride of his parents. The DPW was his second family; honorable mention to Mike Romeo for helping him live the movie "Men At Work". They were a comedic duo. We must also mention Steve (Frenchie) Mailhot for being Sean's mentor, brother from another mother and confidant. He started dating one of his several childhood crushes, Anne, in early 2010 and they later married in June of 2014. In his role as a bonus dad he spoiled Emily and Meghan with Thursday tacos, BJ- size bags of peanut M&M's and endless casserole dinners - always ready when Anne got home from work. For some, the dynamic between ex and current wife can be tenuous; Sean fostered a friendship between Lynette and Anne which continues to this day.