St. Lawrence County now has 42 cases of coronavirus

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County now has 42 people testing positive for COVID-19. That’s up from 37 on Wednesday.
The county's Public Health Department said Thursday there have been no hospitalizations related to the positive cases, and there are more than 100 people in quarantine or isolation.
All of the people are being monitored by the Public Health Department.
Two people have come off the mandatory isolation and are doing well, officials said.
The Public Health Department said did not have enough time Thursday to get its data in to create a map of COVID-19 cases by town.
