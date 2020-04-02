12-year-old surprised by drive-by party

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cars lined the streets in Watertown Wednesday evening, flashing their lights and decorated with balloons and banners -- all for a special someone, waiting around the corner.
It was Jayden Leppert's 12th birthday and since he couldn't have a normal party, his family and friends brought the party to him.
“It was heartbreaking that we couldn’t be -- I could tear up – couldn’t be with him,” his great-grandmother, Joanne Rogers, said. “So this is our next best thing. And he’s such a sweet, kind, gentle boy that he needed to have something for his birthday."
And boy was he surprised. “This was like the most, greatest, biggest birthday I’ve ever had."
Jayden says he was overwhelmed by all of the love.
"I thought it was just beautiful,” he said. “I almost cried when my dad went by.”
And his mom, Nicole Constance, was glad to see him smile from ear to ear.
“I just wanted to do something special for him,” she said, “let him know that everybody is still thinking about him and just make him feel special.”
”We just wanted to do something special for him,” cousin Aidhon Barker said.
His response?
“Thank you very much,” he said. “This was much appreciated by me.”
It was just another way people in the north country have come together to celebrate the things and the people that matter the most.
