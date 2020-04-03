Angela Lea Thornton, age 58, of Ogdensburg

Angela is survived by her two siblings, Alane Farrell and her husband James and Jefferson E. Thornton, Jr. and his and wife Dawn, Angela’s life-long best friend. She is survived by her cousin Carrie J. Reynolds-Akins and her husband Charles and cousins Ryan and Nicholas Akins. She is also survived by three nephews, Jacob Thornton, James and Jeffrey Farrell and two nieces, Jessica Thornton and Jenny Boyer. She is pre-deceased by her parents Jefferson E. Thornton Sr. and Jean E. (Segelman) Thornton and nephew Jefferson E. Thornton III.