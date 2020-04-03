OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Miss Angela Lea Thornton, age 58, of Ogdensburg, New York, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Frary Funeral Home of Ogdensburg, New York.
Angela is survived by her two siblings, Alane Farrell and her husband James and Jefferson E. Thornton, Jr. and his and wife Dawn, Angela’s life-long best friend. She is survived by her cousin Carrie J. Reynolds-Akins and her husband Charles and cousins Ryan and Nicholas Akins. She is also survived by three nephews, Jacob Thornton, James and Jeffrey Farrell and two nieces, Jessica Thornton and Jenny Boyer. She is pre-deceased by her parents Jefferson E. Thornton Sr. and Jean E. (Segelman) Thornton and nephew Jefferson E. Thornton III.
Angela was born on June 16, 1961 in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of Jefferson E. Thornton Sr. and Jean E. (Segelman) Thornton.
Angela graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1979. She attended Canton ATC and graduated in 1997 with in an Associate’s Degree in Computer Information Systems. She worked at Breckinridge in Ogdensburg for several years. Angela resided in Evansville, Indiana from 2010–2017 where she was employed by Meade-Johnson Corporation. She return to Ogdensburg in 2017 and was employed by the Ogdensburg City School District.
Angela enjoyed reading, the St. Lawrence River and spending time with her family.
Donations may be made in Angela’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, New York.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
