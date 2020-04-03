The challenges of caring for Alzheimer’s patients during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Caregivers both in the home and nursing facilities have new obstacles when it comes to helping Alzheimer's patients. That's because of COVID-19.
"They may be more disoriented to time. So the amount of time of how long they need to be washing their hands," said
Kristen Campbell, Central New York Alzheimer's Association director of programs and services.
"COVID-19 could certainly worsen cognitive impairment," said Cathy James, Central New York Alzheimer's Association CEO.
Officials from the Alzheimer's Association's Central New York chapter say patients might not be able to communicate when they're feeling different.
"We always advise caregivers to be mindful of what sort of the day to day norm or baseline is for the individual that you're caring for," said Campbell.
Watertown's Samaritan Keep Home has a unit for patients with dementia.
Nurse Manager Roxanne Dowling says caregivers in the unit are making sure residents keep up with personal hygiene recommendations.
"We help all the residents wash their hands, especially before they're going to eat, after they eat. We're trying to discourage them from touching their face," she said.
The Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village currently don't allow visitors in the facilities and Dowling says interaction between patients is being limited.
She says staff spend time doing activities with residents in their rooms. They're also making sure patients get to see their loved ones and each other.
“The activities department has put together a face time, Skype kind of thing that families can call and sign up for. We have also had wheeled residents right to their doorway and they’ve played bingo that way,” said Dowling.
Central New York Alzheimer’s Association officials say having Alzheimer’s is most likely not a risk factor in catching COVID-19.
