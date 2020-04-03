Cluster of COVID-19 cases in Massena home for disabled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's a second COVID-19 cluster in St. Lawrence County. It's in Massena and among people who are vulnerable.
On Bayley Road in Massena is where St. Lawrence County's second cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases appeared.
It's in a home for people with developmental disabilities.
7 News has learned that more than a half-dozen people there were infected. It's not clear how many are staff and how many are residents.
The state's Office for People with Developmental Disabilities runs the home at 225 Bayley Road.
There are a number of such homes throughout the county.
Here's what an employee, who didn't want to be identified, but works in the homes said about the COVID-19 cases: “I know a lot of staff have a lot of anxiety because they're afraid of bringing it home to their families.”
Staffers are also concerned about this memo from their employer, which was obtained by 7News. It says even employees with confirmed or suspected cases can work again after just 7 days. And they can still show symptoms, as long as the fever is gone. That leaves staffers concerned for residents.
“A lot of them have serious underlying health issues. Some of them won't make it if they get this virus,” said the employee.
The Office for People with Developmental Disabilities says the guidelines in the memo are in line with state Department of Health guidance for returning essential staff to work.
“OPWDD is taking the threat of COVID-19 to the people we support and the broader community very seriously and has activated our emergency response team to closely monitor all reports of possible contact within our system across the state," the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities said in a statement.
The agency says it cannot not share any information about specific homes and would not confirm an outbreak at the Bayley Road home. The first cluster identified in the county was at SUNY Potsdam. Five students there tested positive.
Local officials have said it doesn’t really matter where these cases are found. They say eventually, they’ll be found in every corner of the county. They say what matters is that each of us takes all the precautions we can to stop the spread of this disease.
