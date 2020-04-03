Community shows support for Claxton-Hepburn staff

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Honking horns and shouts of support were just some of the ways people showed their appreciation for staff at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Thursday.
People gathered across the street from the Ogdensburg hospital to cheer on the health care workers there.
The effort was spearheaded by Ellen Seidman, whose husband is a physician at Claxton-Hepburn.
Seidman says the celebration is something she could do to show appreciation for health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Of course I feel that they're heroes, I just don't know how to describe them,” Seidman said. “They're literally sacrificing their lives for us and the community -- and not just the nurses and the doctors, but the people that are cleaning the rooms, and the lab, and the receptionists -- I mean, it's everybody."
The gesture was not lost on hospital staff.
“I saw staff in tears, I saw staff smiling,” said Tracy Robert, who’s is a nurse at Claxton-Hepburn. “It makes a big difference when the community reaches out like that.”
Seidman says she plans to do a similar celebration next week for nursing homes.
