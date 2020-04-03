COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties climbed to 72 on Friday.
St. Lawrence County now has 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 42 cases reported Thursday.
7 News has learned that more than a half-dozen people in a Massena home for the developmentally disabled are infected.
Jefferson County reported Friday that it has 4 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the total to 20.
Lewis County Public Health officials announced the county has a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that hospitals that aren’t using their ventilators and other equipment to battle the coronavirus right now will have to send them to places that are. A few hours after Cuomo made the announcement, an advisor to the governor said Cuomo is asking upstate hospitals to loan 20 percent of their unused ventilators to struggling downstate hospitals.
Caregivers have new obstacles when it comes to preventing Alzheimer's patients from contracting COVID-19.
A Potsdam music teacher, who's instructing students online, decided to show students how to write and record songs by sharing his own creation.
And, as always, we’re very happy to share your pictures of hope and gratitude during this difficult time!
