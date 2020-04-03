Critical information for small businesses about the Paycheck Protection Program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Millions of small business owners are turning to the government, seeking help for the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The federal government’s relief program got off to a bumpy start Friday, with few businesses able to apply and some big banks saying they’re not ready to process applications.
Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for these desperately needed rescue loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some large lenders like Wells Fargo, Huntington Bank and Bank of America said Friday that they are ready to go.
Others, like JPMorgan Chase, said they wouldn’t accept applications, citing lack of guidance from the Treasury Department.
The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last week.
For many companies, it may be the quickest way to rebuild the cash flow that enables a company to pay its bills.
You can see a list of lending institutions in the region below, as well as other helpful information. Be sure to scroll all the way down the page to see everything.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.