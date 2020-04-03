WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald W. Curtis, 84, of Watertown, NY passed away on March 31, 2020. Don was a Watertown native born on July 27, 1935 to Charles H. Curtis and Dorothy Holmes Curtis. He attended Watertown High School and St. Lawrence University, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business. He was a co-captain of the talented St. Lawrence Rifle Team. After graduating from St. Lawrence, he served in the military as a first Lieutenant and served in the Army Reserves.
On July 25, 1959, he married the love of his life Sheila A. Byrne. Don and Sheila enjoyed sixty years filled with good times and wonderful memories. They were blessed with two children Mark Patrick and Kathleen Anne. The foursome enjoyed traveling to Florida, North Carolina and New York State attractions from the North Pole to Saratoga.
Don worked for the Curtis Holmes Music Company and managed C and H Cable Vision. He moved on to work for American Hardware Mutual Insurance Company and then he worked for the New York State Insurance Fund as a State Inspector. Don cherished the relationships he fostered with business owners in the Syracuse and North Country Regions. He relished his time serving the community as a part time Deputy Sheriff. After his retirement, he continued to participate in his favorite pastimes playing golf, shooting trap, skeet and sporting clays. He shared his enthusiasm for firearms by becoming a Certified Gun Safety Instructor. He taught safety classes into his 80th year. He belonged to many organizations including St. Patrick’s Church, Tin Whistles, Sackets Harbor Gun Club, and the American Legion. Don was well-known for his humor and individuality. He love God and country and could be seen buzzing around town on his scooter, with the American flag flying. His boldness challenged people’s comfort zones, so when Don showed up, an instant adventure unfolded. Growing up in the 30’s and 40’s he had a code of honor and a strong sense of loyalty amongst family and friends.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Sheila, his beloved brother Terry Wilson (Barbara), Don and Sheila’s children Mark and Kathy, his son in law Jack Alva, grandsons Isaac and Luke, brother in law Dennis Byrne (Janie), nephews Terry (Karen), Tim (Christine), Todd (Veronica), Sean (Jackie), John, and nieces Erin, Julie, and Kelly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.clevelandfhinc.com. Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.
