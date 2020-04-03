Donald W. Curtis, 84, of Watertown

Don worked for the Curtis Holmes Music Company and managed C and H Cable Vision. He moved on to work for American Hardware Mutual Insurance Company and then he worked for the New York State Insurance Fund as a State Inspector. Don cherished the relationships he fostered with business owners in the Syracuse and North Country Regions. He relished his time serving the community as a part time Deputy Sheriff. After his retirement, he continued to participate in his favorite pastimes playing golf, shooting trap, skeet and sporting clays. He shared his enthusiasm for firearms by becoming a Certified Gun Safety Instructor. He taught safety classes into his 80th year. He belonged to many organizations including St. Patrick’s Church, Tin Whistles, Sackets Harbor Gun Club, and the American Legion. Don was well-known for his humor and individuality. He love God and country and could be seen buzzing around town on his scooter, with the American flag flying. His boldness challenged people’s comfort zones, so when Don showed up, an instant adventure unfolded. Growing up in the 30’s and 40’s he had a code of honor and a strong sense of loyalty amongst family and friends.