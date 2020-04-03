A drizzly & mostly cloudy day

Friday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | April 3, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 6:53 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be drizzly on and off all day Friday.

There’s also some fog early and higher elevations could see a little snow or freezing rain.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be mostly cloudy, too, with a small chance of rain on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 50s all three days.

It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the 40s on Thursday.

