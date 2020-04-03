A drizzly & mostly cloudy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be drizzly on and off all day Friday.
There’s also some fog early and higher elevations could see a little snow or freezing rain.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be mostly cloudy, too, with a small chance of rain on Sunday.
Highs will be in the low 50s all three days.
It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the 40s on Thursday.
