Jefferson County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported Friday that it has 4 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the total to 20.
County Public Health Service officials have investigated every positive case and say there are no relational or county geographic connections between any of infected people.
To date, 557 people have been tested in the county, with 480 of the results coming back negative.
No positive cases have been hospitalized.
Of all positive cases to date, 75 percent are among people between the ages of 20 and 39.
There are 124 people in precautionary quarantine, 37 in mandatory quarantine and 12 in mandatory isolation.
