OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Jefferson E. Thornton, Sr., age 82, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home. There will be no funeral or calling hours per his request. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Jefferson is survived by three children, Alane Farrell and her husband, James, Jefferson E. Thornton, Jr. and his wife, Dawn, and Angela Thornton, all of Ogdensburg, NY; four step-children, Randy Thompson and his wife, Nancy, Camilla Bill and her husband, Timothy, Carla Powers and Russell Thompson, all of Heuvelton, NY; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Jefferson E. Thornton III, in 2009 and a sister, Mary Ernestine Thornton Champlin, in 1995. Jefferson was born on September 19, 1937, Fort Harrison, Indiana, the son of Jefferson Ernest and Mabel (Walker) Thornton. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1957. Jefferson first married Jean E. Segelman on June 6, 1959, at St. John’s Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with Rev. Canon George A. Palmer officiating. She predeceased him on November 22, 1987. He later married Juanita M. Hitsman on May 27, 1989, on the St. Lawrence River with Judge Bob Morrow officiating. She predeceased him on December 11, 2018. Jefferson was first employed by Channel Contractors. He later worked for the City of Ogdensburg as Chief Operator at the water treatment facility, retiring in 2000. Jefferson enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing his dog, Willie and spending time with his beloved family. He was a member of the Ogdensburg Elk’s Club. Donations may be made in Jefferson’s memory to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation C/o Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.