Local Republican lawmakers criticize new state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s late, but the state’s budget passed overnight at a time when New York has lost billions of dollars to the COVID-19 pandemic. North country Republicans, voted against the spending plan, saying it doesn’t do enough.
As New York state is looking at a potential loss of $10 to 15 billion in tax revenue, it unveils its latest budget - a budget Assemblyman Mark Walczyk says will hurt New Yorkers for generations to come.
"I think you see the true colors of New York state politics when you see the budget, and unfortunately it's not good for New York state," said Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
Walczyk says expected bail reform rollbacks are anything but - only adding to the list of eligible "no bail " crimes.
Walczyk is also critical of of a new $100 million taxpayer-funded campaign finance reform program - money he thinks would be better spent to fight the COVID-19 response and help small business.
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush says the budget misses the mark on education.
"For school districts, there's no year to year or foundation aid increase. No aid to municipality increases. There's a lot of things that are missing," said Blankenbush (R. - 117th District).
In a statement, Senator Patty Ritchie said the budget fails to address the immediate needs of New Yorkers suffering through the pandemic. She's critical of what she says are cuts to critical health care funding and says some proposals to help small businesses were rejected.
"The paper signs on some small businesses' doors right now that give instructions on COVID-19, or say, 'We'll be open soon,' those will become padlocks by the time this thing is over. New York State is not more friendly to businesses in this budget, not by any means," said Walczyk.
Governor Cuomo says the spending plan enacts the nation's strongest paid sick leave program, includes a middle class tax cut, and tackles insulin pricing.
The budget also allows for spending cuts up to $10 billion to buffer against the losses from the pandemic.
