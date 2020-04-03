RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lonnie Lewis Leonard, age 65, of Russell, passed away at home on April 1, 2020 under the care of his wife and hospice.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Edwards are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam NY 13676.
Lonnie was born on July 27, 1954 in Carthage to the late Lewis and Marlene (Arnold) Leonard. He graduated from the Carthage Central School where he was on the football team. He was a trained machinist from Arizona Community College.
Lonnie married Charleen Jeffries on December 30, 1989. He had worked in plastic injection molding for over 25 years. Lonnie was a perpetual hippy from the 1960’s. He had a sarcastic sense of humor and was a lot of fun. He enjoyed miniature trains, racing go-karts, playing video games and riding his small tractor.
He is survived by his wife, Charleen Leonard of Russell, daughters Amber Smith of Gouverneur and Crystal Lyn Moran of Dayton, OH, step children, Donald Harris of Texas and Mendi and Curtis Stickle of Cocoa, Fl, a brother, Randy Leonard of Edwards and several half siblings. Lonnie is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
