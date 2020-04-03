North Country Family Health Center temporarily closes LeRay offices

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Country Family Health Center has temporarily closed its LeRay Family Dental & WIC Offices in Evans Mills.
The temporary closure of the LeRay offices will not interrupt services as LeRay dental patients and LeRay WIC clients will be served by NCFHC’s Watertown location.
The LeRay offices are expected to re-open on May 4.
NCFHC’s Watertown and Lowville dental offices will remain open.
Patients who are experiencing a dental emergency are asked to call first before coming in.
The number for Watertown 315-782-9450 and 315-376-4500 for Lowville.
The Watertown dental office is open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and the Lowville office is open Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and closed on Fridays.
Patients may visit NCFHC’s Facebook page for more information on what constitutes a dental emergency.
In addition, WIC clients who normally utilize the LeRay WIC Office will continue to be served via telephone. This temporary closure of the LeRay WIC Office will not impact any participants’ benefits.
For more information about North Country Family Health Center or its programs, visit www.NoCoFamilyHealth.org or call 315-782-9450.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.