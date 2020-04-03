Teacher shows students how to write, record songs after sharing his own ‘silly’ creation

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lead by example. A Potsdam music teacher, teaching online, asks students to record their own song. But first, he had to do to it himself.
Teaching any middle school class online can be tricky, but how do you teach music class online? That's a challenge Matt Gayle from Potsdam's A.A. Kingston Middle School is dealing with.
"They were learning guitars when we were still at school and that was obviously something we weren't going to be able to continue at home," he said.
So to teach his 7th graders about songwriting, Gayle is having them use an online app to make their own music and then write their own lyrics about anything they chose.
"Some of them are very personal and they're sharing about life experiences and I've also got one about cheese so we pretty much got the full spectrum," he said.
But like any good teacher, Gayle provided an example.
Once he heard schools were closed, he decided to record a rap song he wrote about Star Wars at home and he shared it with all of his classes in hopes of giving them something to smile about.
"They know that I'm super into Star Wars, I've got a little Darth Vader on my desk and stuff there so I thought that'd be a fun way to tie it in, plus, you know, it's good to be silly with the kids, especially in middle school. I think the more that they see us as someone who's willing to goof around and have fun, then they're a little more willing to do it too 'cause it can be a tough time to let yourself be expressive," he said.
Now it's the students' turn to give it a try.
This week they’ve been working on making the music to go with their lyrics and next week they’ll be making their own videos just like their teacher’s.
