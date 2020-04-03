Teacher shows students how to write, record songs after sharing his own ‘silly’ creation

"They know that I'm super into Star Wars, I've got a little Darth Vader on my desk and stuff there so I thought that'd be a fun way to tie it in, plus, you know, it's good to be silly with the kids, especially in middle school. I think the more that they see us as someone who's willing to goof around and have fun, then they're a little more willing to do it too 'cause it can be a tough time to let yourself be expressive," he said.