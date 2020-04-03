Terri Clark, Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde to perform Saturday at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch.

Opry member Terri Clark, ACM award-winner Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde, current CMA Best New Artist winner and Grammy-nominee will perform at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night. (Source: Circle)
April 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 11:02 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - It will be an all-female lineup as the Grand Ole Opry continues to broadcast live performances during the coronavirus pandemic at its empty venue.

Terri Clark, Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde will take the stage Saturday night as the Opry launches #UNBROKEN, a charitable campaign to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. The fund benefits artists and musicians struggling through the pandemic.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, and you can watch it live on Circle with host Bobby Bones. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

You can also watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Technology allows the Opry to broadcast the performances using a very small production team and just three artists performing acoustically on stage.

This is the 4,918th consecutive Saturday night the Opry will host a concert.

