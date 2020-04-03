Terri Lynn Elliott Mastro, 53, of Glenfield

Terri was born on April 2, 1966 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Charles Elliott Sr. and Arlene Fowler Elliott Palmer. Terri attended school in Carthage and Watertown, growing up on the Burnup Road in Black River. She spent much quality time with her best friend Edie Cross. She enjoyed reading, camping, crocheting, cross word puzzles and loved movies. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and dog.