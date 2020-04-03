Terri Lynn Elliott Mastro, 53, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Terri Lynn Elliott Mastro, 53, of Stony Lake Road, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Terri is survived by her beloved husband Tony; a son and daughter-in-law, Shaun and Erin Elliott of Watson; a grandson, Jeramiah Elliott of Port Leyden; her siblings and their spouses, Alton and Maryanne Elliott of Zephyrhills, FL; Charles Elliott Jr. of Castorland; Patrick Elliott of Watertown; and Elizabeth and Rick Roggie of Seneca Falls; aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents.
Terri was born on April 2, 1966 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Charles Elliott Sr. and Arlene Fowler Elliott Palmer. Terri attended school in Carthage and Watertown, growing up on the Burnup Road in Black River. She spent much quality time with her best friend Edie Cross. She enjoyed reading, camping, crocheting, cross word puzzles and loved movies. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and dog.
