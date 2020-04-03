Thanks for brightening our day!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You continue to send us pictures and videos to brighten our day.
There's a "Be the Sunshine" challenge at Canton Central. Others are asked to put up a sunshine display to brighten someone's day and also use it as a thank you to healthcare workers, pharmacists and police officers.
Girls from the Adams area are thanking 1st grade teacher Mrs. Eastman. They say she went above and beyond to help Gladys with her homework and Mrs. Eastman has helped Gladys’ sister, Rae Lyn, who is a kindergartner.
Then there’s a picture of Holdyn, who is thanking his dad - calling the corrections officer his hero.
A reminder, you can send your pictures and videos to “Send It To 7” on our website or on our free mobile phone app.
See our gallery of pictures below:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.