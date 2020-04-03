Watertown Wolves have new owner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves have a new majority owner.
The pro hockey team announced on its website that real estate investor and entrepreneur Andres Johansson has purchased a majority stake from Don Kirnan.
Kirnan has owned the team since 2016.
A press release says Johansson has recently moved to upstate New York to be involved in managing the team.
The release says his business partners and clients include a list of well-known athletes and celebrities.
While Johannson is now majority owner, Kirnan retains a minority stake in the Wolves and will serve as an advisor to the new owner.
