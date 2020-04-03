Watertown Wolves have new owner

Watertown Wolves have new owner
The Watertown Wolves have announced that the pro hockey team has a new majority owner. (Source: WWNY)
April 3, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 6:54 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves have a new majority owner.

The pro hockey team announced on its website that real estate investor and entrepreneur Andres Johansson has purchased a majority stake from Don Kirnan.

Kirnan has owned the team since 2016.

A press release says Johansson has recently moved to upstate New York to be involved in managing the team.

The release says his business partners and clients include a list of well-known athletes and celebrities.

While Johannson is now majority owner, Kirnan retains a minority stake in the Wolves and will serve as an advisor to the new owner.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.