What to Stream During the Quarantine

Based on the This American Life radio show/podcast “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” – this 8 part drama serial is a knockout. Don’t take my word for it, just ask around, everyone I know who has seen it, has loved it. Although the show focuses on the hunting down of a serial rapist, it is by no means depressing. Yes there are some dark patches, especially in the plight of the young victim, no one believes, but it is a story of perseverance, and most importantly female empowerment. Katylin Driver plays the maligned victim, and she is fantastic. The young Driver is on a roll, from her turn as the daughter on Last Man Standing, to her performance in the hit film Booksmart, she is versatile, and credible as a teenager. It’s amazing that an actress with this much talent isn’t already the next best thing. Toni Collette is on fire as a dogged, abrasive, blunt detective—it’s one of her best performances ever. Emmy winner (Nurse Julie) is also great as another female detective, with a completely different personality, but who is equally as persistent.