Arconic to temporarily idle Massena operation

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arconic will ‘temporarily idle’ its Massena facility, effective Tuesday, because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Beginning April 7, Massena Operations will temporarily idle its facilities so that its workforce can self-quarantine as a precaution in light of the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area," Arconic said in a statement Friday night.
Arconic was spun off from parent company Alcoa in November, 2016. Its Massena operation is part of what was a large Alcoa aluminum refining and manufacturing facility.
Union officials told 7 News Friday night that the shutdown is expected to last until April 20, and affect 118 employees.
Arconic has taken similar actions at facilities in Indiana and Tennessee.
The Alcoa operation in Massena remains open. In a statement, company officials said they have "appropriate protocols in place to protect our workforce, suppliers, customers and communities.
“Those actions include alternating shift patterns, social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfecting, remote work where practical and regular communication to our workforce regarding personal hygiene, including frequent handwashing.”
