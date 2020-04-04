Athlete of the Week: Luc LaFlair

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) -This talented student athlete has had a remarkable track season in Ogdensburg.
Luc LaFlair, a senior at Ogdensburg Free Academy, was undefeated his last two seasons in the shot put for winter track. He was also undefeated his junior year in the spring for both shot put and discus.
He’s the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 3, 2020.
Watch Mel Busler’s report in the video to see him in action and to learn more about Luc.
