Clayton Distillery turns from spirits to hand sanitizer

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new hand sanitizer is hitting the shelves at every Kinney Drugs location and it comes from a Jefferson County distillery.
Clayton Distillery in the town of Clayton has gone from making spirits to hand sanitizer.
Their eight fluid ounce bottle will soon be stocked at all 97 Kinney Drugs stores in New York and Vermont.
Distillery owner Mike Aubertine says a mutual friend got the deal in motion.
“Rich McNulty from Kinney Drugs reached out to me after one of our mutual friends put us in touch, and said they wanted to work with us,” said Aubertine.
The pharmacy has purchased six thousand bottles to go up for sale.
Aubertine says his distillery has enough materials to make more than four times that. And they’re going to have to.
“Our retailers just purchased all of those. So, as of right now, all 26 thousand bottles are sold,” said Aubertine.
Jason Case manages three Kinney Drugs stores in the north country. He says the collaboration with Clayton Distillery is a boost for a local business.
“You hear it all the time, small town, small town. Buy local, support small businesses. I think it’s very important,” said Case.
Aubertine says hand sanitizer production has helped the distillery avoid layoffs.
“I feel pretty lucky right now, very lucky that we’re able to keep people on,” said Aubertine.
But they've been so busy, he almost forgot a milestone Saturday.
“Today’s seven years since we opened. I just realized that,” said Aubertine.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.