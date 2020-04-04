Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to 58 in St. Lawrence County; 5 hospitalized

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health officials say the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases increased by ten from Friday to Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58.
Officials report five patients have been hospitalized, while seven people have come out of mandatory isolation and are doing well.
St. Lawrence has been issuing a map that displays the towns where positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Saturday, officials announced they were not updating that map, and health officials have been advising people all throughout the county take proper precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.
