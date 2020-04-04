Cuomo: COVID-19 Apex about 7 days away in N.Y. State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State had once again seen its biggest day-to-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
10,841 more people have been confirmed to have the illness, bringing the state total to 113,704.
The Governor expects those cases to grow as the State approaches the apex of the coronavirus wave, which Cuomo says will happen in about a week.
On Friday, it was announced that New York will begin moving 20 percent of unused ventilators from Upstate hospitals to hard-hit New York City. In today’s press briefing, Governor Cuomo estimated that percentage will yield 500 more ventilators. The State is expected to conference call with hospitals across New York today to discuss logistics.
15,905 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized, with 4,126 in intensive care. 3,565 have died from the disease.
A positive number to report: The Governor says more than ten thousand people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 have already been treated and released.
Cuomo is also applauding 85,000 volunteers who have come forward to help fight the pandemic. 22,000 of those live outside New York. And the Governor signed an Executive Order to allow medical students who were slated to graduate to begin practicing.
