Firing up the grills, one Watertown restaurant hosts a chicken BBQ

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday, a Watertown business fired up the grill, giving people a break from the indoors as well as a bite to eat.
Garland City Beer Works was back on the grill Saturday afternoon for a chicken barbecue after closing its kitchen for the last few weeks.
Earlier this week, people called to place their orders ahead of time.
Co-owner Nancy Henry says the brewery sold all 160 pieces of chicken before Saturday's event.
Customers lined up at least six feet apart from each other in the parking lot and all orders were taken to go.
Henry says the start of spring inspired the idea.
“First thing I think of Spring is chicken barbecues at firemen’s halls and all like that. So fortunately, my sister and a friend own one of these grills. So, we were able to put a chicken barbecue together,” said Henry.
Henry says a portion of the meals went to staff members temporarily laid off to give them a free meal.
