Golf is still allowed, giving people a safe environment for fresh air and exercise

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - While state mandates have shut down just about everything non-essential, golf is still allowed. It’s giving people fresh air and exercise, safely.
Golf is still a go and is actually opening earlier than usual because Mother Nature has been kind to the courses.
At Carlowden Country Club in the town of Denmark, dozens of golfers can get fresh air and socialization at a safe six feet apart.
“Everybody has been wanting to get out of the house and golf is one of the few activities that is accepted and allowed,” said Kevin Hughes, co-owner of Carlowden Country Club.
Some people came to the golf course just to have something to do as a family while others have been itching to get on the green.
“Being out and about outside and getting some fresh air is always nice to do,” said golfer Matthew Potrzeba.
Carlowden Country Club is taking safety precautions aside from the recommended social distancing. The country club has closed its restaurant and bar, only allows two customers in the pro shop at a time, is sanitizing carts and keys, and isn’t allowing golfers to move the flag or use bunker rakes.
Golfers themselves are also being cautious while having fun.
“We all wipe down our carts before we got in them, and I’ve got a mask if I really need it. But just take your precautions and wash your hands. You’ve gotta enjoy life,” said Joe Tufo.
Even if the golfers missed their shot, the real win of the day was getting fresh air and spending time with friends.
