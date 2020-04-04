Late afternoon fire destroys a Town of Waddington home

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Town of Waddington home was destroyed by fire late Friday afternoon.
Waddington Fire Department responded to a call at 2112 County Route 28, where a home was fully engulfed.
Waddington Assistant Chief Kevin Sharlow says it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Firefighters managed to save a second home that stood just 10 feet away. It suffered minor damage.
The home was rented to a father and son, neither were home at the time.
Madrid and Lisbon fire departments also responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
