MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lynn A. Crosby, 91, of Morristown will be private. Mr. Crosby died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Lynn A. Crosby was born on December 7, 1928, in Morristown, NY. He was the son of the late John and Verda (Newcombe) Crosby. On December 7, 1949, he married Imogene Morley at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg, Reverend George Palmer officiating. Imogene passed away on October 28, 2014. He was a retired Farmer and Truck driver. Lynn also served the Morristown community for many years as a Volunteer Fireman.
He is survived by his sons, Lee Alton and his wife Melanie Crosby of Tucson, Arizona and Gary Lynn of Morristown; daughters, Imogene D. and her husband Ronald Hoerner of Massena, Nadine Avis King of Morristown, Denise L. and her husband Stephen Murray of Norwood, Frances A. Sprague of Watertown. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren also survive him.
He was predeceased by his wife, Imogene Crosby, and sons-in-law; Mike Sprague and Donald King.
Donations in Lynn’s memory may be made to the Morristown Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
