Lynn A. Crosby, 91, of Morristown

Lynn A. Crosby was born on December 7, 1928, in Morristown, NY. He was the son of the late John and Verda (Newcombe) Crosby. On December 7, 1949, he married Imogene Morley at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg, Reverend George Palmer officiating. Imogene passed away on October 28, 2014. He was a retired Farmer and Truck driver. Lynn also served the Morristown community for many years as a Volunteer Fireman.