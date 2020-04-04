New safety measures to take effect at Watertown’s Target store

Target stores started some new safety measures Saturday, ones that will affect the location in the town of Watertown. (Source: wwny)
April 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 6:25 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Target stores started some new safety measures Saturday, ones that will affect the location in the town of Watertown.

The company is giving its employees face masks and gloves to wear and monitoring store traffic to ensure social distancing is still taking place.

Target isn’t alone, Walmart is also monitoring store traffic by only having one entrance and exit. Walmart is allowing employees to wear personal protective equipment if they choose.

