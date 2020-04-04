A north country respiratory therapist is concerned about decision to move ventilators downstate

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County respiratory therapist spoke out Friday saying Governor Cuomo’s decision to take upstate ventilators downstate is not the answer.
Matthew Tardif is a registered respiratory therapist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He says he’d be concerned if his facility had to give up any of it’s ventilators to downstate.
“There will be nothing and people will suffer. The people of St. Lawrence County will suffer and they will die,” said Tardif.
When Governor Cuomo announced he would be taking unused ventilators from other areas of the state:
“To say I was upset would be an understatement. We are already rationing Personal Protective Equipment at work because we know it’s going to get worse here in a short amount of time,” said Tardif.
Tardif is concerned that it might be difficult to get those ventilator back if St. Lawrence County has a COVID-19 surge of its own.
“It would be too late. I don’t understand that rationale because the patients are being ventilated for a very long time. They’re staying on the ventilator for weeks at a time so once they’re taken, it’s too late, we’re not going to have enough,” said Tardif.
“I understand that even if they’re not using them, they’re reluctant to see them go out the door. The theory is, if the government gets them, they’ll never get them back, I understand that. But I don’t have an option. I’m not going to get into a situation where we are running out of ventilators, and we could have people dying because there are no ventilators, but there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they are not using,” said Governor Cuomo during his early morning announcement.
Tardif says every area of the state had time to prepare for the need. He says Canton-Potsdam Hospital did its part by renting more ventilators in anticipation of needing them.
Tardif says it’s not being selfish to want to keep them, it’s being prepared.
“It’s inevitable that it surges here, it’s just a matter of time,” said Tardif.
Tardif says rather than taking ventilators from rural areas, the state should be pressuring the federal government to produce the ventilators that were promised.
