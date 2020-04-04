A north country respiratory therapist is concerned about decision to move ventilators downstate

“I understand that even if they’re not using them, they’re reluctant to see them go out the door. The theory is, if the government gets them, they’ll never get them back, I understand that. But I don’t have an option. I’m not going to get into a situation where we are running out of ventilators, and we could have people dying because there are no ventilators, but there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they are not using,” said Governor Cuomo during his early morning announcement.