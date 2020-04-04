Pedro Burgos, Jr., 41, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pedro Burgos, Jr., Watertown, passed away Saturday, March 29th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 41 years old.Services will be held once public gatherings are socially permissible.Born October 26, 1978 in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Pedro was a son of Pedro, Sr. and Myrne (Maldonado) Burgos.After receiving his high school diploma Pedro was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at several local medical facilities, most recently, Samaritan Medical Center. He also worked as a CNA in private residences.Pedro enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, and caring for the elderly & handicapped. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.Besides his father, Pedro, and mother, Myrne, he is survived by his sister, Carmen Burgos of Puerto Rico; his brother, Jose Burgos of Watertown; and several nieces and nephews.A service notice will be run in the media once future dates & times have been established.Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com