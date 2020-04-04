Randolph “Randy” R. Goodwin, Sr., 77, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Randolph “Randy” R. Goodwin, Sr. age 77, of Antwerp, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Gouverneur Hospital.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Randy was born on January 30, 1943 in Hartford, CT to the late Ervin Reubin and Lillian Louise (Wilde) Goodwin. He graduated high school in Connecticut and served in the United States Army Reserves from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1967.
He married Constance “Connie” Willis on September 23, 1967 in Barton, VT. They farmed in Holland, VT for six years before buying their dairy farm in Antwerp in 1974. Randy was a dedicated farmer who worked from morning until night until he retired from Goodwin Acres about ten years ago due to declining mobility.
Randy is survived by his wife, Constance, six children, Randolph Goodwin, Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Antwerp, Ervin Goodwin of Westfield, VT, Deborah Goodwin and her companion, George Skerry of St. Johnsbury, VT, Natalie Nicky Goodwin of Statesville, NC, John Goodwin of Antwerp, and Lena Klock and her husband, Ben of Statesville, NC. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Heath of Barton, VT, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Heath.
Donations in memory of Randy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516.
