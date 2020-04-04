Saturday Sports: Watertown Wolves new majority shareholder is bringing new ideas to the table

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While the Watertown Wolves weren’t able to complete their 2019-2020 Federal Hockey League season on the ice due the coronavirus outbreak, off the ice the team was able to complete a key transaction that should have the fans excited about the prospects for the 2020-21 season.
On Thursday, the Watertown Wolves announced on their website that entrepreneur and real estate investor Andreas Johansson had purchased majority ownership of the team from Don Kirnan.
Kirnan took over the team in 2016 from a group of local owners.
Johansson says purchasing the Wolves was a perfect fit for him.
“You know, I’ve been looking for an opportunity for quite a while within hockey and the F.H.L. And I’ve formed a pretty good relationship with Don, the owner, and the more we worked together, the more it turned out that this was gonna be a great solution for both of us. You know, I think it’s a good team, I think it’s a great market, great fans and I think we can really build something there again,” said Johansson.
Johansson says he had other opportunities to purchase teams but they didn’t hold the same appeal as Watertown and the Wolves did.
“I think Watertown - The great thing is we’re the number one team in the town, we’re not really competing with anybody for the fans and I can really tell, just in the 2 days I’ve been here, the enormous support that the team has and how much people care about the team which is exactly what I wanted,” said Johansson.
Johansson has been meeting with the staff of the team since he’s arrived in Watertown a few days ago. He says there will be changes on the roster and changes he’d like to make to enhance the fans experience as well. Like
One change he’d like to see: the addition of a video board next to the scoreboard.
“I think that will help us. Number one, we can serve our sponsors a little more effectively rather than having to read out a hundred some names every game. We can use the scoreboard, and I think just as importantly for the fan experience. We can put replays, stream the game, have messages, use it to just energize the crowd a little bit during the breaks, intermissions and stoppages in play. So, I think it’s something that’s gonna be great and obviously that’s something that the city can benefit from also whenever we’re not playing,” said Johansson.
Another change Johannson says fans will see is in the purchasing of tickets, offering people different ticket plans that fit not only into their schedule, but budget as well.
“We’re gonna, obviously, our main focus is still on selling the full season passes. We’re gonna do some half season and some shorter plans just to try to get more choices for the fans that we know that they want to show up but they can’t commit to a full season yet. We want to offer them an opportunity to buy a product, buy tickets at a good price in advance,” said Johannson.
With Johannson moving here from Florida, expect the Wolves to have a much greater presence in the community year round promoting the team as well.
“We wanna do all we can to be engaged and be a big part of the community year round if we can. Obviously, now most of the players in the off season, as you know, they leave. But we wanna be able to be a resource and something that people can enjoy to the extent possible even during the summer, we wanna get involved with different things whenever we can,” said Johannson.
With Johansson focusing all of his time, attention and resources on the Wolves, look for the team to make a run at bringing a 3rd Federal Hockey League Championship to Watertown next season.
