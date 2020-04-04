5th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County’s Public Health Agency reports its fifth confirmed case of novel coronavirus. Officials there say the person is in isolation at home, and they’re reaching out to anyone that person may have had recent contact with.
As of Saturday, Lewis County reports 34 people are in quarantine. A total of 123 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 98 negative results, 20 tests pending, and five positive results.
Lewis County reported its first positive cases on March 28th.
