By the numbers: New York state cases as of Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people in New York state dying from COVID-19 dropped slightly Saturday.
According to statistics released by Governor Cuomo Sunday, 594 people died Saturday, down from 530 on Friday but up slightly from Friday’s total of 562.
The total number of deaths in New York now stands at 4,159.
The number of new hospitalizations dropped Friday and Saturday, with 1,095 entering hospitals Friday and 574 Saturday, down from 1,427 hospitalized Thursday.
Saturday’s 574 total was the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 20.
Likewise, admissions to intensive care units were also down, at 250 statewide Saturday. That was the lowest number since March 27.
And the number of people being discharged from hospitals continued to grow Saturday, at 1,709. The number has gone up every day since March 30. Cuomo called that “great news.”
New York continues to lead the country in COVID cases, with 122,031. New Jersey is next with 34,124, followed by Michigan with 14,225, California with 13,796 and Louisiana with 12,496.
