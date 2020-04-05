Citibus expands service, makes ‘social distance’ changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Citibus service has changed its Arsenal Street "B" route to include Walmart and Target.
It’s “an effort to allow city residents to access a larger number of grocery store sites,” city officials said in a press release.
Also, “In an effort to increase the physical distance between riders on our buses, we have limited the seating capacity in accordance with CDC/Health Department guidelines,” according to the statement.
CitiBus will add additional buses and/or modify routes to accommodate the reduced seating capacity as needed, officials said.
Officials said Citibus is continuing to clean and disinfect buses daily, with additional cleaning staff.
CitiBus Paratransit service is continuing to operate normally and offers service to the same destinations as the city’s regular buses.
