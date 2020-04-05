Classic Movie Blog - The Search

Karel is one of thousands of lost children, orphans of the war and holocaust. Terrified and unable to trust any adult, he runs away from a facility where he would actually be safe, and cared for while living relatives are searched for. Shoe-less, hungry, and hiding out in the rubble of ruined buildings, one day the hungry lad greedily eyes an American soldier’s (Ralph Stevenson-played by Clift) sandwich as Stevenson eats lunch in his jeep. Stevenson eventually gains Karel’s trust (it isn’t easy) and teaches him English. The two bond and when all hope of finding any of Karel’s family fails, Stevenson wants to take Karel back to America with him, to adopt. But as his buddy and confident Jerry (Wendell Corey) tells him; this feat will be virtually impossible with endless red tape and international law and regulations.